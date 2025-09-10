JPJ issues 13,071 summonses and seizes 274 vehicles in special operation

SEPANG: The Road Transport Department inspected 133,598 vehicles during its nationwide special operation against commercial transport violations.

Operation Khas Gempur Perdagangan resulted in 13,071 summonses being issued to commercial vehicle operators.

JPJ enforcement officers seized 274 vehicles for various serious offences during the operation.

Senior Director of Enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan expressed disappointment at the repeated violations by lorry drivers and operators.

He highlighted the concerning number of lorries operating without valid Motor Vehicle Licences and insurance coverage.

The department is taking firm action against vehicles involved in serious regulatory breaches.

Offences included driving without a Competent Driving Licence and operating with expired vehicle documentation.

Vehicles were also seized for lacking proper insurance coverage and vocational licensing.

Muhammad Kifli emphasized that commercial vehicles must comply with all transportation regulations for road safety.

The special operation aimed to strengthen enforcement with a stricter approach against violating commercial vehicles.

Officers conducted checks at the Dengkil Northbound Rest and Recreation Area as part of the operation.

The nationwide crackdown reflects JPJ’s commitment to ensuring commercial vehicle compliance and public safety. – Bernama