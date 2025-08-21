JPJ KL impounds three stage buses for serious offences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ WPKL) impounded three stage buses at tourist hotspots in the city centre last Sunday.

JPJ WPKL director Hamedi Adam said the buses were found to have committed several serious offences, including operating with expired motor vehicle licences (LKM) dating back to April and June 2025, as well as Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) certificates that had lapsed since May and June last year.

“All three buses were driven by locals and enforcement action has been taken, with summonses issued to the drivers and vehicle owners in accordance with the provisions of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and related regulations,” he said in a statement today.

Hamedi stressed that JPJ views any form of non-compliance seriously, particularly when it involves public transport vehicles carrying tourists and city residents.

“This enforcement is part of JPJ’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of road users and maintaining the integrity of the public transport system,” he said.

Hamedi also urged the public to report traffic violations through official channels such as the MyJPJ application’s e-Aduan feature or via email at aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my with complete details.

“JPJ WPKL is committed to ensuring that every vehicle on the road complies with the law for the safety of all. Drive carefully, arrive safely,” he added. - Bernama