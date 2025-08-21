Vaccinated pets, safe communities

In 2017, Sarawak had its first rabies outbreak, and panic rang throughout the nation. Ever since, there have been 77 deaths due to rabies in the state. A nation that is one with nature and its inhabitants, what has not been a problem in the past is now a pressing issue. And this emphasises the need for responsible pet ownership.
Stop Rabies 2025
Leading the pack is Boehringer Ingelheim, a biopharmaceutical company active in human and animal health, which just launched its 2025 phase of its Stop Rabies campaign in Bintulu, Sarawak. A deadly disease, yes – but, rabies is a disease that is completely preventable through timely vaccination and proper care.
Education is key
Hence, education is a vital part in ensuring pets adopted by Sawarakians into their homes are properly and timely vaccinated.
“Through Stop Rabies, we are empowering communities with life-saving knowledge and vaccines, ensuring Malaysia takes decisive steps towards achieving Zero by 2030,” said Boehringer Ingelheim (Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia) head of animal health Dr Kam Kok Yen.
Rumah Jungan Longhouse in Bintulu became an education hub on Aug 16, in which participants took part in an interactive Rabies Education Programme that is formulated to build awareness and inspire action.
Facilitated by veterinary experts and community educators, students from SMK Kemena rotated through five experiential learning stations, which were:
◘What is rabies? – Understanding symptoms, how they spread and why prevention matters.
◘Bite wound care – Hands-on demonstrations on immediate steps after a bite or scratch.
◘Responsible pet ownership – The importance of annual vaccination and safe handling of animals.
◘Dog behaviour – How to prevent bites by recognising signs of stress
or aggression.
◘Community action – Mobilising families and neighbours to create
a rabies-safe environment.
Awareness, not fear
Education is central to rabies prevention, but it must be delivered carefully as it can also be a double-edged sword, which, under some circumstances, could instil fear, but that is not what this drive is here to do.
Boehringer Ingelheim senior technical manager Dr Eddie Tan said: “Our drive is a combination of education and vaccination. This year, we are scaling up and focusing specifically on education.”
Though Tan personally feels education is not supposed to instil fear, he acknowledged it could be a double-edged sword.
Clearing misconceptions
To ensure education does not plant fear against strays, he answered: “We have to make it very clear. Strays or non-strays, or whether it is a pet – they are equally important.”
He said the key is to educate the masses about responsible pet ownership, which is the initiative they are taking with the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“A lot of the reported cases do not come from strays. It actually comes from pets,” he said, adding that there is a link as rabies normally originate from strays.
So, he insisted proper care is essential and herd immunity is the goal.
Learning that lasts
On ensuring the education lasts, he said they have started it in schools by training the teachers. He also expressed hopes that the collaboration with MyOhun (Malaysia One Health University) will promote community efforts to contain rabies and continue the education on it. He explained that education about rabies and being a good pet owner is lifelong and that we should not be complacent once the threat is gone.
Continuous fight against rabies
Admittedly, rabies cannot be eradicated, he said, but we can contain the problem by creating an immunity belt.
MyOhun deputy coordinator Dr Nur Indah Ahmad said: “When we forget about it, we remove resources (too).”
This team’s aim is not to overhaul the curriculum or syllabus as it is not an easy feat, but to inject and improvise.
Shared responsibility
The purpose of drives such as Stop Rabies 2025 is to educate pet owners to vaccinate their furry friends, even indoor ones, as they are vulnerable to rabies. But it does not stop there because the rabies vaccine needs a booster, and in endemic areas such as Sarawak, vaccination needs to be done every year.
Here is the thing – rabies is preventable, but only if we play our part. Vaccinate your pets in a timely manner and remember – strays are not the enemy as they too deserve compassion, protection and a chance at life. Responsible pet ownership and kindness towards strays are not just acts of love, but a responsibility to maintain a healthy community.