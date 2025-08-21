Vaccinated pets, safe communities

In 2017, Sarawak had its first rabies outbreak, and panic rang throughout the nation. Ever since, there have been 77 deaths due to rabies in the state. A nation that is one with nature and its inhabitants, what has not been a problem in the past is now a pressing issue. And this emphasises the need for responsible pet ownership.

Stop Rabies 2025 Leading the pack is Boehringer Ingelheim, a biopharmaceutical company active in human and animal health, which just launched its 2025 phase of its Stop Rabies campaign in Bintulu, Sarawak. A deadly disease, yes – but, rabies is a disease that is completely preventable through timely vaccination and proper care.

Education is key Hence, education is a vital part in ensuring pets adopted by Sawarakians into their homes are properly and timely vaccinated. “Through Stop Rabies, we are empowering communities with life-saving knowledge and vaccines, ensuring Malaysia takes decisive steps towards achieving Zero by 2030,” said Boehringer Ingelheim (Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia) head of animal health Dr Kam Kok Yen. Rumah Jungan Longhouse in Bintulu became an education hub on Aug 16, in which participants took part in an interactive Rabies Education Programme that is formulated to build awareness and inspire action.

Facilitated by veterinary experts and community educators, students from SMK Kemena rotated through five experiential learning stations, which were: ◘What is rabies? – Understanding symptoms, how they spread and why prevention matters. ◘Bite wound care – Hands-on demonstrations on immediate steps after a bite or scratch. ◘Responsible pet ownership – The importance of annual vaccination and safe handling of animals. ◘Dog behaviour – How to prevent bites by recognising signs of stress

or aggression. ◘Community action – Mobilising families and neighbours to create

a rabies-safe environment. Awareness, not fear Education is central to rabies prevention, but it must be delivered carefully as it can also be a double-edged sword, which, under some circumstances, could instil fear, but that is not what this drive is here to do. Boehringer Ingelheim senior technical manager Dr Eddie Tan said: “Our drive is a combination of education and vaccination. This year, we are scaling up and focusing specifically on education.” Though Tan personally feels education is not supposed to instil fear, he acknowledged it could be a double-edged sword.

Clearing misconceptions To ensure education does not plant fear against strays, he answered: “We have to make it very clear. Strays or non-strays, or whether it is a pet – they are equally important.” He said the key is to educate the masses about responsible pet ownership, which is the initiative they are taking with the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “A lot of the reported cases do not come from strays. It actually comes from pets,” he said, adding that there is a link as rabies normally originate from strays. So, he insisted proper care is essential and herd immunity is the goal.

Learning that lasts On ensuring the education lasts, he said they have started it in schools by training the teachers. He also expressed hopes that the collaboration with MyOhun (Malaysia One Health University) will promote community efforts to contain rabies and continue the education on it. He explained that education about rabies and being a good pet owner is lifelong and that we should not be complacent once the threat is gone.