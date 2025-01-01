JPJ Perak collects RM2.368 million from ‘ANU’ series bidding

IPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has collected RM2.368 million from the bidding of the ‘ANU’ number plate series over five days.

Its director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan, said the bidding was conducted through the JPJeBID system from Dec 19 to 23, as announced in a public notice.

“During this five-day period, a total of 1,768 bidders participated out of 1.99 million registered bidders nationwide. The highest bid was RM269,000 for ‘ANU 1’,“ he said in a press conference after Op Ambang Tahun Baharu 2025 at Persiaran Meru Raya 3, here, tonight.

Mohammad Yusoff said that the remaining registration numbers that were not bid on would be made available to the public at a minimum set price.

He added that the ‘AMG’ series, specifically for Mercedes-Benz AMG enthusiasts, was still the highest-fetching series for JPJ Perak plates.

“Previously, ‘AMG’ had recorded a total sales figure of over RM6 million and still holds the record for the highest sales of popular plates,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the viral issue of ‘cosmetic agents’ offering services such as ‘tyre rentals’ for Puspakom vehicle inspections, he condemned the use of such services as irresponsible and high-risk.

“Report to the authorities if you come across anyone doing such activities, as it clearly endangers the safety of road users as a whole,“ he said.

He added that the department had noticed such offers on social media, particularly on Facebook, and would look into the matter, as it involved technical issues and appropriate action could be taken.