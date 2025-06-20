KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Malaysia received the award for the category “Digital Transformation of the Year – Transportation”, in conjunction with the GovMedia Awards 2025 in Singapore yesterday (June 19).

It said in a statement today that the prestigious award is recognition of the MyJPJ application which was highlighted by Malaysia for the awards.

“This success reflects JPJ’s continuous efforts in driving the digitalisation agenda of public services, particularly in the transportation sector, in line with the government’s aspiration towards the digitalisation of service delivery systems,“ according to the statement.

The GovMedia Awards 2025 is a platform to give recognition to government agencies and companies in the Asia-Pacific that implement high-impact initiatives.

The assessment for the awards was conducted by a panel of professionals from leading global audit firms such as PwC, Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG.

Meanwhile, the JPJ also expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Transport and all parties who have supported the implementation of its digitalisation initiatives.