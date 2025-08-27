JPJ records 46.5 million cashless transactions worth RM5.6 billion

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department recorded 46.5 million cashless transactions worth RM5.6 billion between January 1 and August 24 this year.

Director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli revealed that 245,626 transactions occurred through e-wallets at JPJ counters and the MyJPJ application during the same period.

These e-wallet transactions generated collections amounting to RM19.6 million.

JPJ recorded 43.01 million cashless transactions valued at RM4.87 billion throughout 2024.

The department processed 805 cashless transactions using e-wallet payments at its counters last year.

These transactions collected RM73,109.20 in revenue for the department.

Aedy Fadly stated that the data clearly reflects a positive trend in cashless adoption.

He noted that the revenue increase indicates public acceptance of the cashless payment system.

The director-general emphasised that this method offers easier, faster, and more trusted services for users.

He confirmed that customers now prefer services providing convenience, speed and security.

Aedy Fadly made these comments during a press conference after launching the Cashless Payment via E-Wallet Method initiative.

The e-wallet payment method has now been implemented at all JPJ counters nationwide.

Customers can use Touch ‘n Go, GrabPay, MAE and Boost applications for their transactions.

JPJ has recorded positive growth in cashless transactions since 2024 following a pilot test in Kuala Lumpur.

The department expanded implementation in phases across the country involving 1,183 Electronic Data Capture terminals.

M-Device applications have been activated at all JPJ counters to facilitate these transactions.

Aedy Fadly stated that the cashless initiative provides greater convenience for customers.

He highlighted that this approach minimises financial security risks for both customers and the department.

The initiative supports government efforts to create a cashless working environment nationwide.

JPJ will continue strengthening digitalisation through more innovative service reforms.

The department remains committed to ensuring safety, convenience and customer satisfaction remain priorities. – Bernama