JPJ seizes 28 lorries for overloading in three-day operation

PASIR MAS: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) sealed 28 lorries for carrying excessive loads during the first three days of its operation against overloading by commercial vehicles.

JPJ Enforcement Senior Director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said 10 lorry drivers were detained for overloading offences on the first day of the operation that began on October 14.

Fifteen drivers were caught on the second day, while the number decreased to three cases on the third day.

He stated that JPJ does not believe this decrease reflects a comprehensive change in attitude among lorry operators and drivers.

Commercial vehicles caught carrying loads exceeding 50% of the permitted limit will be seized and handed over to the Land Public Transport Agency for forfeiture proceedings.

During the operation, JPJ detected several acts of sabotage and irresponsible behaviour by lorry drivers allegedly carried out on company owners’ instructions.

These included illegally dumping cargo by the roadside, switching off engines and GPS systems while on the road, and causing traffic disruptions.

Muhammad Kifli said such actions not only affect traffic flow but also threaten other road users’ safety.

“We will submit a report to APAD to revoke or suspend the operator’s permit who instructs drivers to dump their load or turn off their GPS,“ he told reporters after inspecting the operation in Kampung Kasar.

For drivers, their GDL vocational licenses can be suspended if they refuse to cooperate, turn off engines, dump loads or attempt to escape inspection.

Among serious cases recorded was an incident in Negeri Sembilan where a driver dumped stones in the middle of the road.

Two incidents in Kuala Lumpur involved drivers who stopped their lorries and switched off GPS systems on the road, causing severe traffic congestion.

“Such drivers can be considered irresponsible and rude, as their actions not only obstruct JPJ officers’ duties but also endanger other road users’ safety,“ he said.

Their Goods Driving Licences have been suspended as a result of these violations. – Bernama