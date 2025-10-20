EU seeks stronger checks on Russia’s shadow fleet oil tankers

LUXEMBOURG: The European Union is seeking to enhance member states’ ability to inspect Russia’s “shadow fleet” of aging oil tankers, officials confirmed on Monday.

France has called for tougher actions against these vessels, having recently detained one, to restrict Moscow’s key revenue source for its Ukraine war efforts.

The 27-nation bloc has already blacklisted hundreds of tankers used by Russia to circumvent restrictions on its lucrative crude exports.

Brussels is now proposing new agreements with states where these ships are formally registered to facilitate inspections.

“We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet,“ EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas told foreign ministers.

“We should think about it more—to be more creative.”

Under the proposal, the EU’s diplomatic arm wants member states to agree on a declaration allowing Brussels to negotiate deals with flag states.

“EU Member States increasingly demonstrate a renewed momentum for more robust enforcement actions tackling the shadow fleet,“ stated a Brussels-circulated document.

The EU could support member states if they grant Brussels authority to negotiate pre-authorised boardings for inspections.

The EU estimates Russia’s shadow fleet comprises between 600 and 1,400 vessels.

Baltic Sea countries have complained that Mediterranean EU nations aren’t sufficiently screening Russian vessels during transit.

However, EU officials remain cautious about increasing checks, fearing it could set a precedent for other countries to target European vessels globally.

Brussels has already intensified outreach to countries where these ships are registered.

Panama, one of the world’s largest ship registries, has agreed to remove all vessels under EU sanctions. – AFP