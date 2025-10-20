Mongolia president vetoes prime minister’s dismissal by parliament

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia’s president has vetoed parliament’s decision to dismiss the country’s prime minister.

President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh blocked the removal of Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar on Monday, just days after lawmakers voted to oust him.

The president’s office stated parliament lacked a quorum when it began the session to vote on Zandanshatar’s removal.

This made the decision invalid, according to the head of the president’s office and the Secretary of the National Security Council.

Both the prime minister and president belong to the ruling Mongolian People’s Party.

Lawmakers had voted to dismiss Zandanshatar on Friday following weeks of political infighting.

The dispute centered on a policy change affecting how mineral exporters are taxed.

Critics warned the shift to domestic stock price-based royalties from international benchmarks could hurt the national budget.

Zandanshatar also faced criticism for appointing a justice minister without notifying parliament, which MPs called unlawful.

Mongolia’s constitutional court has scheduled a meeting to discuss the president’s veto on Wednesday.

Zandanshatar previously served as the president’s chief of staff before becoming prime minister in June.

His appointment followed thousands of young people protesting in Ulaanbaatar over corruption and injustice.

His predecessor was also forced out after losing a no-confidence vote in the State Great Khural.

Mongolia faces ongoing challenges including widespread corruption and rising living costs.

The resource-rich nation neighbours both China and Russia. – AFP