JPJ tells Yamaha RXZ enthusiasts to avoid buying smuggled motorbikes

PASIR PUTEH: Yamaha RXZ motorcycle enthusiasts are advised not to purchase smuggled motorcycles as such actions could lead to legal risks, said Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah.

“Buy through the proper channels, not through smuggling (syndicates). It is a futile act because the happiness is temporary,“ he told reporters after closing the Chinese New Year special op at Bukit Jawa JPJ here last night.

He went on to explain that smuggling cases involving Yamaha RXZ motorcycles are under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department, adding that JPJ is responsible for checking violations related to vehicle licences, using unregistered vehicles, and other regulatory breaches.

Mohd Misuari said the department is working closely with the General Operations Force to tackle the use of smuggled motorcycles in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that during the 21-day Chinese New Year operation, the Kelantan JPJ inspected 16,577 vehicles, issued 6,434 notices, and imposed action against 3,457 vehicles.

“Additionally, 5,158 JPJ(P) 22 summonses were issued, 26 vehicles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and five lorries were seized under Section 80(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010,“ he said, adding that the seized vehicles include 23 motorcycles, two cars, and one four-wheel drive.

He also noted that among the ‘extreme’ modifications detected involving motorcycles were the exhausts, tyres and swing arms that could pose a danger to riders and other road users.