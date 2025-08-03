JPJ to audit bus operator after UPM crash injuring children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will conduct a Safety Inspection and Audit (JISA) on the bus operator involved in a recent accident transporting a kindergarten group near Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Serdang.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli confirmed the department received the incident report and has forwarded it to the police.

“JPJ will conduct a JISA on the bus operator and take further action once the audit report is completed,“ he told Bernama.

The crash occurred at 12.18 pm yesterday, involving a bus carrying five teachers and 30 children.

Viral dashcam footage showed the vehicle losing control before hitting a tree.

Three children and a teacher suffered head injuries but were treated as outpatients at Serdang Hospital.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad stated the driver, a 44-year-old man, was detained under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Investigations suggest he experienced a microsleep due to fatigue, though no drugs or alcohol were involved.

“Records show the driver has 13 prior traffic summonses,“ Muhamad Farid added.

The suspect has been remanded for two days to assist in the probe. – Bernama