Malaysia targets 3.6% annual labour productivity growth under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has affirmed that the 3.6 per cent annual labour productivity growth target set under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is realistic but requires coordinated implementation to propel Malaysia into the top 12 of the IMD World Competitiveness Index by 2030.

MPC emphasised that boosting labour productivity is crucial for sustainable economic growth, fair wages, and industrial resilience amid rising global cost pressures.

“The surge in global costs, fuelled by supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and economic restructuring, demands a structured and systemic response,“ said MPC director-general Datuk Zahid Ismail.

“Productivity improvement is the most effective way to ensure economic resilience, price stability, and public welfare,“ he added in a statement today.

To achieve the 13MP target, MPC has launched the Industry-Based Academy Programme to align education with industry needs.

It is also developing the National Competitiveness Indicator Tracker, a tool designed to pinpoint policy and regulatory improvements for Malaysia’s World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR).

“This strategy, implemented since last year, has already helped Malaysia climb 11 spots to 23rd in the WCR 2025 report,“ Zahid noted.

The initiative will continue aiding policymakers in making timely and precise improvements to enhance national competitiveness.

MPC is also strengthening partnerships with ministries, agencies, and the private sector through PEMUDAH and 14 Productivity Nexus teams.

These collaborations aim to ensure productivity initiatives translate into tangible gains, supporting Malaysia’s goal of becoming one of the world’s 12 most competitive nations by 2030. - Bernama