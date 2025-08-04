Cloud seeding success at Bukit Merah Dam brings rain in 45 minutes

KUALA LUMPUR: Cloud seeding conducted by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) over Bukit Merah Dam in Perak successfully induced rainfall within 45 minutes today, providing relief amid critically low water levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who joined the aerial operation, highlighted the urgency of the intervention due to severe water shortages affecting local communities and agriculture.

The dam’s water level had dropped to just 12.21 per cent (19.8 feet) following prolonged dry weather linked to the Southwest Monsoon.

“Reports from padi fields and domestic water users clearly show the need for cloud seeding.

MetMalaysia’s data supports this necessity,“ Ahmad Zahid said during a press conference at Subang Air Base.

MetMalaysia identified suitable cloud formations from the Straits of Melaka for the operation, which used a Royal Malaysian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft to disperse 6,000 litres of seeding chemicals.

“This scientific effort, blessed by Allah SWT, aims to restore irrigation for padi fields, fisheries, and tourism,“ he added.

The Deputy PM also raised concerns over extreme heat in several regions, including Bandar Baharu, Selama, Temerloh, Limbang, Tenom, and Pitas, where temperatures have soared for three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) are monitoring high-risk areas and dams that may require similar interventions.

“Operations are prioritised for critical zones where water levels fall below 30 per cent, ensuring supply for domestic, agricultural, and industrial needs,“ Ahmad Zahid emphasised. - Bernama