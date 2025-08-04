Two killed in lorry collision on PLUS Expressway near Slim River

IPOH: Two individuals died, and two others sustained injuries in a collision involving two lorries at KM 372.1 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound near Slim River earlier today.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call at noon, prompting an immediate dispatch from the Slim River Fire and Rescue Station.

Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad confirmed the location was roughly 10 kilometres from the station.

“The accident involved a 10-tonne lorry transporting eggs, carrying four individuals—a driver and three assistants—which collided with the rear of a parked trailer lorry loaded with cement,” Sabarodzi stated.

Two victims, both in their 20s, were ejected from the egg-laden lorry and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The other two, aged 40 and 30, suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were handed over to police for further procedures.

The operation concluded after approximately two hours. - Bernama