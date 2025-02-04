SEPANG: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will set up mobile counters at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre from tomorrow till Friday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this is to assist vehicle owners affected by yesterday’s fire in reprinting their damaged or missing documents.

“So for two days in a row, we will station our mobile counters at the mosque to help owners reprint their documents, especially their vehicle certificates, driving licences and road tax, if they need to,” he told a press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

As of noon today, 399 vehicles have been reported damaged in the tragic incident, which is believed to have been caused by a gas pipeline leak.

Loke added that the government is in talks with the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) to have their representative stationed at relief centres to guide victims on the next steps for insurance claims.