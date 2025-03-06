Taiwanese man dies after falling onto LRT tracks

KUALA LUMPUR: A Taiwanese man died after reportedly falling onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks at the Pusat Bandar Puchong station this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 6.05 pm. A team from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the personnel found a man in his 60s lying unconscious on the LRT tracks. He is believed to have died,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the operation to retrieve the victim was ongoing, involving seven personnel and one Fire Rescue Tender unit.