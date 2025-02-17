JPJeBID mobile pilot test for vehicle number bidding starts tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will introduce an additional channel for vehicle registration number bidding through the JPJeBid Mobile app in a pilot test starting tomorrow, said JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

In a statement today, Aedy Fadly said users can download the JPJeBid Mobile app from the Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore, or Huawei AppGallery and log in using their existing JPJeBid account.

He added that during the pilot test period, the existing bidding channels -- the JPJeBid portal (https://jpjebid.jpj.gov.my/ebid/) and the JPJeBid app -- will remain operational as usual.

“The JPJeBid Mobile app comes with several new features, including a user-friendly interface, improved navigation, notifications and personalisation options,” he said.

Aedy Fadly noted that the app was developed using the latest mobile technology to ensure a more robust and efficient platform, addressing the limited accessibility issues of the existing JPJeBid system.

To ensure JPJeBid Mobile provides an efficient and effective service, JPJ will conduct an online survey starting tomorrow via users’ JPJeBid inboxes in phases.

“Feedback from JPJeBid users during the pilot test is crucial for further improvements to the JPJeBid Mobile app,” he said.