JPM first to host Ihya’ Ramadan Programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) became the first host of the Ihya’ Ramadan Programme mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The programme was attended by Anwar, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Director-General of Public Service Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, together with approximately 400 JPM staff.

Anwar arrived at the event at 1 pm and spent some time listening to the tazkirah by the Mufti of Federal Territories Assoc Prof Dr Luqman Abdullah on ‘Puasa dan Hikmah MADANI: Keseimbangan Material dan Spiritual’ before joining the Muslim JPM staff for Zohor prayers led by Luqman.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah reportedly said that the Prime Minister will hold the Ihya’ Ramadan programme across ministries throughout this holy month, aiming to make Ramadan a spiritual ‘madrasah’ not only in terms of worship but also in promoting values and ethics in national administration.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister would visit various ministries to engage with civil servants, followed by a tazkirah or brief religious talks delivered by himself or invited speakers.

The Prime Minister has also agreed to visit several states during Ramadan to enhance cooperation between the federal and state governments, in addition to meeting the people at MADANI Iftar gatherings.

Specific dates and locations for these events will be announced soon through official government channels.