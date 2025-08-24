JPN helps bedridden Orang Asli woman renew MyKad in home visit

GUA MUSANG: The National Registration Department has assisted a bedridden Orang Asli woman renew her identity card through a special home visit service.

Mastaliza Mulian, a 29-year-old Temiar woman with disabilities, received the department’s team at her home in Pos Bihai after being unable to renew her MyKad for eleven years.

She has been bedridden for the past eleven years and cannot walk or properly understand conversations around her.

Her father Mulian Alok explained that Mastaliza should have renewed her identity card when she turned eighteen but her health condition prevented the family from taking her to the JPN office in Gua Musang.

“Mastaliza was supposed to change her identity card at 18, but I couldn’t take her to the JPN office because she is bedridden,” he told reporters at Kampung Bihai Lama.

Mulian expressed gratitude to the department for coming to his house after receiving a report about his daughter’s situation.

Kelantan JPN assistant director Hezri Othman stated that through the Mekar Ihsan programme, the department focuses on providing registration services to those unable to visit JPN offices physically.

“In line with the slogan ‘Rakyat di Hati JPN’, we go out into the field to identify and resolve people’s issues,” he said.

He added that under Regulation 18 of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007), every citizen must replace their identity card by age twenty-five after turning eighteen.

The Mekar Ihsan team successfully resolved Mastaliza’s case by visiting her family home directly. – Bernama