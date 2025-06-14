BACHOK: The Kelantan Federal Development Department (JPP) is prepared to collaborate with various stakeholders to implement education programmes aimed at eradicating poverty in the state.

State Federal Development director Jasri Kassim said education is one of the key elements in the effort to eradicate poverty, implemented through various programmes involving multiple agencies and community groups.

“This education initiative must be prioritised so that, in the long term, future generations from poor backgrounds can break free from the cycle of poverty through the education they receive, whether at the basic level, such as reading, writing and counting, or through certificate programmes and higher education.

“With proper education, they will have better access to job opportunities that match their qualifications and skills,” he told Bernama after opening the Kelantan Reading Programme at Beach Boy Street, Pantai Melawi, here, today.

He called on libraries, Members of Parliament and the community to set up knowledge zones and to approach the JPP for assistance with the necessary educational facilities.

The Kelantan JPP, he said, had also implemented several educational programmes to assist in poverty eradication efforts, including helping schools to organise programmes such as tuition for students sitting for general examinations, such as the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“All parties need to play a role so that the poor in Kelantan do not fall behind in terms of education, which can help them get out of the poverty chain,” he said.