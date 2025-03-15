JPPKK plans to expand TVET cooperation with Russian institutions

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) is currently in discussions to expand potential cooperation with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Russia.

JPPKK director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail said in a statement today that the collaboration would encompass expertise in food technology, medical devices and maritime and aircraft maintenance.

Mohd Zahari and his delegation are currently in Moscow to attend the IT Purple 2025 Conference, which is taking place today.

During his visit, Mohd Zahari met with Andrei M. Raigorodskii, the School of Applied Mathematics and Informatics Director, to discuss training opportunities for educators at polytechnic and community colleges (POLYCC).

The Malaysian delegation includes JPPKK Senior Director (Competency) Abdul Razak Sabtu and the Director of the TVET Coordination Division, Dr Norhayati Ibrahim, who is serving as the Acting Deputy Director-General (Planning).