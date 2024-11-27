PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) has acquired 35 new vehicles, including vans, cars, lorries, and motorcycles, valued at RM5 million, according to its Director-General Datuk Dr. Mohd Zahari Ismail.

In a statement today, Mohd Zahari said the procurement aims to replace part of the existing fleet, which has exceeded 15 years of usage and accumulated high mileage.

“This approval from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is highly significant for JPPKK as it helps ensure efficient service delivery while prioritising the safety and comfort of polytechnic and community college staff and students,“ he said.

The Vehicle Handover and Flag-Off Ceremony was officiated by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the MOHE Atrium yesterday.

Mohd Zahari berkata kenderaan baharu itu akan diserahkan kepada politeknik dan kolej komuniti di zon tengah, zon utara, zon timur dan zon selatan.

Mohd Zahari added that the new vehicles will be distributed to polytechnics and community colleges in the central, northern, eastern, and southern zones.

“The vehicle handover for the Sabah and Sarawak zones was completed on Oct 18,“ he noted.