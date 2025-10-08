JPPM received 246 union busting complaints from 2015 to August 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Industrial Relations Department has received 246 complaints related to union busting between 2015 and August 31 this year.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad revealed these figures during a Dewan Rakyat session.

He stated that 158 complaints were successfully resolved at the department level through amicable negotiations.

Another 24 complaints remain under active investigation by the Industrial Relations Department.

Sixty-four complaints have been formally referred to the Industrial Court for legal proceedings.

The minister specifically addressed ongoing cases involving Flextronics Penang and XSD International Paper.

He confirmed that inquiry and conciliation processes are underway for both companies under Section 8(2) of the Industrial Relations Act 1967.

Abdul Rahman was responding to a question from Tan Hong Pin regarding union busting complaints and investigations.

The minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Human Resources’ commitment to protecting workers’ rights to form and join unions.

Various proactive measures have been implemented to strengthen industrial relations in Malaysia.

These include industrial relations education programmes and continuous monitoring of employer practices.

Policy improvements aim to create a harmonious and fair industrial relations ecosystem.

These efforts align with the Malaysia MADANI national development framework. – Bernama