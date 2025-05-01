JPS completes three national river trail projects in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) completed three National River Trail (DSK) projects in Melaka last year, using an allocation of approximately RM1.5 million from the federal government.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman, Datuk Rais Yasin, said the projects - Sungai Malim DSK (near the Klebang floodgate), Sungai Jeram DSK (beside Hang Jebat Stadium) and Parit Besar DSK (beside Universiti Islam Melaka), were aimed at preserving and rehabilitating the rivers while addressing local flooding issues.

“These projects also improve water quality and provide recreational spaces along the river trails, benefitting the surrounding communities. Each project cost an average of RM500,000, with construction commencing in Sept and completed by Dec last year,” he told reporters here today.

Rais was speaking after officiating the Parit Besar DSK project in conjunction with the “Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat” programme. Also present were Kuala Linggi state assemblyman Datuk Rosli Abdullah and Melaka JPS director Dr Muhammad Khairudin Khalil.

He added that three additional DSK projects are planned for Melaka this year, subject to funding from the federal government.

Meanwhile, Rais said the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat” programme will conclude in the Kuala Linggi state constituency on Jan 18 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Othman Syawal in Kuala Sungai Baru.

“The event, adopting a people’s feast concept, is expected to draw around 10,000 residents.

“Two cows will be slaughtered for the occasion and 400 kilogrammes of stingray assam pedas dish will be served to attendees,” he said.

Launched today, the programme is part of the state government’s commitment to the welfare of Melaka residents. It will be held monthly, rotating across state constituencies over a two-week period, with various activities involving local assemblymen, state agencies and government departments.

“The initiative also provides a platform for residents to report complaints or issues directly to their assemblymen and the relevant agencies, ensuring swift resolutions,” Rais added.