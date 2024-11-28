KUALA LUMPUR: The review of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) draft agreement between the Malaysian and Singaporean governments is in the final stage and is expected to be finalised by December, said the Ministry of Economy.

In this regard, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the relevant Cabinet paper would be presented within the next week or two before finalising it.

“This would enable both countries to sign the agreement during the Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat in early December.

“After signing the agreement, both countries can draw up a blueprint according to the development nodes set,” he said.

Rafizi was replying to Suhaizan Kaiat’s (PH-Pulai) question regarding the latest development on investments in the JS-SEZ during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Commenting on the country’s preparations to reduce its dependence on foreign workers and employ local workers in the JS-SEZ, he said the process should be carried out in an integrated and phased manner via the JS-SEZ concept.

“These processes are actually connected. If we want to create high-paying job opportunities, we need a highly skilled workforce. (However), if we want to produce a highly skilled workforce first, such investments will go to other countries.

“Therefore, it needs to be done in an integrated and phased manner via the JS-SEZ concept so that we can swiftly develop industries previously unavailable in Malaysia,” he said.

He said this aligns with the JS-SEZ’s aim to attract high-value global investments and create high-paying job opportunities in designated areas in Johor.

Among the sectors identified to support this aspiration are digital and technology, green energy, advanced electronics, and semiconductor development as part of the artificial intelligence and data centre ecosystem.