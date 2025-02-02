KULAI: The establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has helped boost property sales in Johor, said State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He said that it had also contributed to a reduction in the number of unsold properties, particularly serviced apartments.

“So far, from 2022 to 2024, house sales in Johor have shown an upward trend of more than 15 per cent. Out of 102,438 serviced apartment units constructed, only about 11,810 remain unsold, and the percentage continues to decrease.

“Serviced apartment sales continued to increase last year, driven by the JS-SEZ launched recently by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong,” he told a press conference after officiating the Back To School Donation Presentation Ceremony here today.

At the event, a total of 950 students, including those from low-income families, received donations of school supplies and cash from Yayasan Sejahtera Kulai.

Mohd Jafni added that the state government was committed to achieving the target of building 30,000 affordable housing units by 2026, with a target of over 8,000 units set for this year.

“From 2022 until Dec 31, 2024, a total of 13,461 affordable housing units have had their keys handed over. More than 8,000 units are expected to be built this year, setting the highest record for construction in a single year.

“So far, nearly 2,000 units have been launched in Iskandar Puteri, Mersing, Kluang, and Simpang Renggam, with the remainder expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year,” said the Bukit Permai assemblyman.

Mohd Jafni said that the construction of affordable housing projects covered all districts, with half of the projects located in Johor Bahru, particularly in Iskandar Puteri and Pasir Gudang.

In the meantime, he said the state government would continue to help address “sick” projects, with eight projects, involving 3,500 units and a property value of RM700 million, successfully completed from 2022 until last year.