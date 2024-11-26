JSM, DVS to strengthen MS 2791 on Good Animal Husbandry Practice document

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Standards Malaysia (JSM) and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will strengthen the MS 2791 on Good Animal Husbandry Practice (GAHP) document with an emphasis on incorporating current requirements for organic animal farming practices.

MS 2791 is a document outlining the requirements for organic animal farming, covering aspects such as livestock sources, feed sources, farm facilities and management, health management, product storage, transportation, waste management, pest control, and record-keeping.

In a joint statement today, JSM and DVS announced that, for that purpose, a briefing on MS 2791 was held in Sepang yesterday involving producers and distributors of livestock products, as well as stakeholders from the agricultural and plantation industries, including both government and private agencies, as well as industry players.

“MS 2791 will also serve as the main document of reference for the implementation of the Malaysian Organic Certification Scheme (myOrganic), which recognises farms that operate organically in accordance with established criteria and standards.

“Livestock products from myOrganic farms are guaranteed to be organic, high-quality, and safe for consumption. The MS 2791 document outlines the requirements for organic animal farming practices, including live animals, animal products, and by-products,” the statement read.

The introduction of MS 2791 will ensure a sustainable increase in livestock production and add value to the industry by promoting animal welfare in all aspects of farming and production systems.

MS 2791 also guarantees the safety and quality of organic food products, thereby ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of both operators and animals, it added.