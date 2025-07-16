King briefed on upcoming state visit to Russia in August

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was today briefed on his upcoming state visit to Russia next month.

According to a statement on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the nearly hour-long briefing was delivered by Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohd Zin during an audience with His Majesty at Istana Negara here.

Also present during the briefing were Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Naiyl M Latypov; Foreign Ministry chief of protocol Datuk Yubazlan Yusof; the government’s chief of ceremonies, Datuk Rozainor Ramli; and Foreign Ministry undersecretary for Europe Division, Abu Bakar Mamat.

Also in attendance were Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini. - Bernama