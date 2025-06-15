KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and interests of workers in the country, said its director-general Kamal Pardi.

He said as an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), JTKSM was responsible for enforcing various labour laws to protect the interests of both workers and employers.

He said that JTKSM was tasked with protecting the rights and interests of workers, including matters related to wages, leave, housing, and the provision of a safe and conducive working environment.

“This is to ensure that the welfare, performance and skills of workers continue to be prioritised to boost productivity and work quality, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth,” he said when featured on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme recently.

Among the laws enforced by JTKSM are the Employment Act 1955, the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act, and the Minimum Wage Order.

Kamal said JTKSM also regulated the employment of children and young persons to safeguard their welfare and future.

He explained that children involved in the entertainment and modelling industries, for example, were required to obtain a licence and permission from JTKSM to ensure their welfare and studies were not affected.

Kamal added that JTKSM regularly carried out enforcement operations and inspections, including at workplaces and accommodation facilities provided by employers, to ensure compliance with the law.

“This is important to safeguard workers’ welfare and health, thereby increasing productivity and work quality when they are able to work and rest adequately,” he said.

He urged workers to report any mistreatment or violations of their rights to JTKSM through proper channels or email, assuring that the identity of the complainant would be kept confidential.

“JTKSM will investigate and take action against employers who violate the law to ensure justice for workers,” he said.

Enquiries or complaints may be submitted via email to jtksm@mohr.gov.my or by contacting the call centre at 03-88865192.