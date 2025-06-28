Jualan Rahmah aids youth in managing rising living costs in Kuching

KUCHING: The Jualan Rahmah MADANI programme has become a crucial support system for young Malaysians struggling with rising living costs. By offering essential goods at lower prices, the initiative helps ease financial burdens while promoting prudent spending.

Media practitioner Asyraf Halim, 34, shared how the programme has helped him manage expenses since living independently. “Prices here are much lower than at shopping malls, allowing me to save significantly,“ he said during the event at the Sarawak State Mosque compound.

Ismasuzilla Bahari, 28, from Telaga Air, echoed this sentiment, noting how the programme helps her family save RM300 to RM400 monthly on groceries. “It’s a relief for households like mine,“ she added.

Zulhilmi Alet, 31, an assistant officer at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, stressed the programme’s broader impact. “Expanding it to include more local items like rice would benefit everyone, especially the B40 group,“ he said.

Organised by the Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LKMNS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), the event saw strong turnout, with stalls opening as early as 8 am.

The initiative is part of the Payung Rahmah framework under Budget 2025, designed to alleviate living costs while boosting local businesses.