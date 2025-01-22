PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has set July 2 for the hearing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal to reinstate his RM1.9 million lawsuit against former attorney-general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

The hearing date was confirmed to Bernama by one of Thomas’ lawyers, Haikaldin Mahyidin,

The date was fixed during a case management session held on Jan 10 before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Khainur Aleeza Ismail.

The appeal was originally scheduled for Nov 19 last year, but postponed following the recusal of one of the judges, Datuk Faizah Jamaludin, at the request of Najib’s counsel, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin.

Najib is appealing the High Court’s decision delivered on Nov 25, 2022, to strike out his lawsuit against Thomas. In his lawsuit, Najib alleged Thomas committed misfeasance in public office when he prosecuted him over charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Najib sued Thomas claiming that he had been charged in court in the case of 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Thomas was the Attorney-General from June 4, 2018 to Feb 28, 2020.

Najib is seeking a declaration that Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million in damages, including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him.