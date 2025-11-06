July 23 decision on Kolej Vokasional Lahad Datu murder case

TAWAU: The High Court today postponed to July 23 its decision on the case involving 13 male students of Kolej Vokasional Lahad Datu, who are jointly charged with the murder of their college mate Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, last year.

The verdict, initially scheduled for today, was postponed to allow for clarification related to the submissions, according to deputy public prosecutor, Nur Nisla Abdul Latif.

She said that both prosecution and defence had filed their written submissions. The prosecution had filed a total of 366 pages of written submission.

“The defence team, comprising eight lawyers, has also filed their submissions,” she told reporters at the High Court, here, today.

On May 14, High Court Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol had set today to decide on the Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat murder case. However, a notice issued by the High Court yesterday (June 10) informed parties of the rescheduling.

On Feb 28, Duncan ordered the 13 teenagers, aged 16 to 19, to enter their defence on the charge of murdering Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat, 17, in the dormitory rooms 7 Resak and 5 Belian at the Lahad Datu Vocational College, between 9pm on March 21 and 7.38am on March 22, 2024.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, read together with Section 34 of the same Code which carries the death penalty, or up to 40 years’ imprisonment and not more than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The defence proceedings began on March 10, with 18 witnesses, including all 13 accused, called to testify.

The prosecution had earlier opened its case on Nov 19 last year, calling 25 witnesses, including students and teachers from the vocational college.

Apart from Nur Nisla, the prosecution team also includes DPPs Ng Juhn Tao and Batrisyia Mohd Khusri.

Eight of the students were represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki and Chen Wen Jye, while five others were represented by lawyers Mohamed Zairi Zainal Abidin, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhesseny P. Kang and Kusni Ambotuwo.