Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project to start next year - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2025, will commence next year and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim presented the concept proposal of the Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project to the Penang State Executive Council today.

“We want to record our appreciation to the Prime Minister and Federal Government for approving this RM3 billion project for Penang,” he said in his Facebook posting, today.

The Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway is among several key initiatives for Penang announced by Anwar during the tabling of Budget 2025 on Oct 18 besides the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT), the expansion of Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3.

Prior to this, Chow reportedly said that the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project is expected to be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) and PLUS Malaysia Berhad and the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), along with several relevant agencies, were currently examining the project’s implementation.

Chow had earlier requested that the Federal Government implement the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway project due to the urgent traffic conditions, a concern he raised during the briefing on Penang development in April.