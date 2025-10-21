Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project Package 1 work begins

BUKIT MERTAJAM: PLUS Malaysia Bhd announced that work on Package 1 of the traffic dispersal project between the Juru and Sungai Dua toll plazas began today.

Naza Engineering and Construction Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the main contractor for the package through an open tender process.

Package 1 comprises work to upgrade the roundabout at KM135.15-KM135.4 of the East-West Elevated Intersection and the construction of a new flyover at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

This package will be implemented for 24 months and is aimed at dispersing traffic in the area for a smoother journey.

The overall PTJSD project is a high-impact initiative that will benefit about 200,000 daily users through congestion reduction.

During initial upgrading work, traffic flow will not be affected as the existing two lanes on both sides of the expressway remain open.

PLUS will provide regular project updates via social media throughout the construction period.

The project was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a main initiative for Penang during Budget 2025.

Media reports indicate the Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project will involve a 17.4-kilometre highway and a 9km elevated alignment.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari stated the project will cover eight development phases.

The project will include an intersection without traffic lights and two elevated U-turns to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Several critical intersections will be upgraded, including the Juru Utara Elevated Intersection and Penang Bridge Intersection.

Additional flyovers will be constructed from Jalan Tun Hussein Onn to the North-South Expressway.

The highway concept will separate local traffic from direct traffic flow, similar to the implementation in Ipoh, Perak.

This design means northbound travellers will not need to exit at Juru toll, while southbound travellers avoid exiting at Sungai Dua toll.

A Traffic Management Plan will be implemented to reduce impact on road users during construction of the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Expressway. – Bernama