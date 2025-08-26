JWP and DBKL directed to review PAC recommendations on KL land

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall must review all Public Accounts Committee recommendations regarding land development in the capital.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa issued this directive despite acknowledging some issues fall outside their jurisdiction.

“All relevant parties, including the JWP director-general and the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, were summoned by the PAC and provided full cooperation throughout the proceedings,” she said in a statement.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that land development in Kuala Lumpur must be understood within the broader framework of legislation, urban planning policies and government-approved development guidelines.

She reaffirmed the MADANI government’s commitment to ensuring that all land development efforts in the capital are transparent, well-regulated and guided by good governance for the benefit of the public and the sustainability of the city. – Bernama