Kaamatan, Gawai festivals bolster Bornean unity - Hajiji

PENAMPANG: The Kaamatan and Gawai festivals are not mere celebrations of gratitude because they also serve as a platform to enhance the cultural bond between the people of Sabah and Sarawak, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the close ties between the two states must be preserved, as they constitute the core of unity and harmony among the multiracial communities in East Malaysia.

“Sabah and Sarawak not only share borders but also a Bornean identity steeped in culture, customs, and traditions. We must enhance this bond for our progress and well-being,” he said in a speech at the Kaamatan-Gawai 2025 gala dinner here tonight.

The speech was delivered on his behalf by Deputy Chief Minister II, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who also serves as the Sabah Minister of Local Government and Housing.

Hajiji said the state government welcomes close cooperation with the Sarawak government across various sectors, including the economy, education, investment, and cultural exchange, particularly involving the participation of the younger generation.

He also emphasised that unity and tolerance among different races and religions are key strengths of the nation, qualities that are increasingly rare in many other countries today.

“Racial unity must be reinforced so that future generations understand that Malaysia is a nation for all its people, regardless of background,” he added.