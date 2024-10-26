KADA, MADA rice production drops 5 % due to weather challenges - Mohamad

KOTA BHARU: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has confirmed a five per cent drop in rice production by the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) and Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) over the past year due to drought and flooding.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that production levels are expected to improve as the new rice planting season progresses.

“Although KADA and MADA rice production have declined, we are fortunate that rice import prices have dropped and the ringgit has strengthened, making imported goods more affordable domestically.

“I assure you the second rice planting season, which starts this month, will not be affected by the northeast monsoon expected next month,” he told a press conference after the Mock Cheque Handover Ceremony for the Padi Crop Disaster Fund and Special Cash Assistance Distribution in Nilam Puri today.

Mohamad further said that under the Padi Crop Disaster Fund, farmers in KADA areas affected by floods will receive cash assistance of RM1,800 per hectare, while those affected by drought will receive RM876 per hectare, with a maximum limit of three hectares.

He added that the ministry had approved RM9.7 million in aid for 4,616 farmers affected during the first and second seasons of 2023, covering a total area of 11,119 hectares.

“I have also distributed Phase 1 Special Cash Assistance for 2024 to 7,239 recipients in KADA areas, with a total allocation of RM4,343,400. Each farmer will receive RM200 per month over a three-month period,” he said.

The minister also urged farmers in KADA areas to follow the Padi Planting Schedule for the Second Season of 2024 to help reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the rampant livestock smuggling along the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly in Sungai Golok and Rantau Panjang, is hurting local farmers’ businesses and may bring in foreign diseases to Malaysia.

“I have received many complaints from farmers about the extensive smuggling of cattle and goats into the country. One goat is priced between RM280 and RM300, while our local farmers sell them at a minimum of RM500,” he said.

He further said that during the dry season, the shallow waters, particularly at Sungai Golok, Thailand, enable people to cross over on motorcycles or foot, which smugglers have taken advantage of.

“Therefore, I urge those responsible for securing our borders to enhance surveillance to curb the smuggling of cattle and goats,” he said.

Also present at the event was the KADA chairman Muhammad Husain.