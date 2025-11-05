KOTA BHARU: The Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) has taken several proactive measures to prevent rice crops from being affected during the Southwest Monsoon, said its chairman Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said current efforts include ensuring an uninterrupted water supply, cleaning irrigation canals and drainage systems, preparing the Kemubu 3 Pump Station, and reinforcing the remaining sheet piles.

He said KADA also received an allocation of RM20 million from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security under post-flood funding for infrastructure repairs, farm road improvements, and irrigation system maintenance.

“With the Kemubu 3 Pump Station and the soon-to-be-completed sheet pile reinforcement, we hope to overcome water supply shortages, especially during dry spells.

“In addition, cleaning operations for the irrigation and drainage systems have had a positive impact in ensuring smooth water supply for crops. We will also use higher-quality seeds and fertilisers during this season to ensure optimal harvests,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the KADA chairman’s morning assembly with staff at the KADA headquarters here today, which was also attended by KADA general manager Mohd Faizul Mustafa.

Previously, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the Southwest Monsoon is expected to begin on May 10 and continue until September, driven by consistent southwesterly winds across the region.

Khalid said KADA now aims to achieve a rice yield of eight tonnes per hectare, after recording five tonnes per hectare in the previous season.

“As of today, total harvested rice stands at 44,931.9 tonnes, a significant increase compared to only around 11,997 tonnes in the first season. Although we’ve only harvested about 43 per cent so far, the yield is already higher than last season.

“Productivity has reached five tonnes per hectare, compared to four tonnes previously. Some areas have even hit eight tonnes, though that is limited to certain locations.

“We need to study what was done in those high-yield areas and apply the same practices elsewhere to increase output. While the ministry’s target is around six tonnes per hectare, we’re hoping to exceed that,” he said.