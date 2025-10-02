Kadzim sworn in as Sabah State Assembly Speaker for second term

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya was sworn in as the Speaker of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly in a ceremony held before Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu today.

Kadzim also signed the appointment documents in the presence of the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Azizah Nawawi, confirming his role for another five-year term.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and the state’s Cabinet line-up.

Kadzim was first appointed as Sabah State Assembly Speaker on October 1, 2020.

The 66-year-old holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Council for National Academic Awards in the United Kingdom and a Certificate in Legal Practice from the Malaysian Qualifying Board.

He previously served as chairman of the Sabah Ports Authority from 2008 to 2018.

Members of the press had gathered at the palace as early as 9 am, anticipating a possible announcement regarding the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly.

However, no such announcement was made during the ceremony.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Department confirmed that only Kadzim’s reappointment and swearing-in ceremony was taking place at the palace today.

The 16th Sabah State Assembly is set to dissolve automatically on November 11 unless an official dissolution is declared before that date. – Bernama