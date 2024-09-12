KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar explained that the challenge in absorbing the Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers into permanent positions lies in the unmet requirements, such as their working hours.

He noted that the service requirement for KAFA teachers is three days (a week), which does not align with the criteria necessary for absorption into permanent posts.

“As the requirements are not met, it becomes difficult to absorb these KAFA teachers into permanent positions,“ he said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin), regarding the factors hindering KAFA teachers from being absorbed into the permanent post scheme, during the Dewan Rakyat’s oral question and answer session, today.

Mohd Na’im emphasised that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) consistently engages in discussions and works to ensure that the welfare of KAFA teachers is protected, including efforts to increase allowances.

In response to Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman’s (PN-Sik) original question about the grade increase for KAFA supervisors, Mohd Na’im said that JAKIM is in consultation with federal agencies to find the best approach for enhancing the professionalism and welfare of KAFA supervisors.

He also said that, to date, 383 KAFA supervisors have been appointed part-time since 1990. He added that the contract-based service appointments at JAKIM began in 2009, and KAFA supervisors have been appointed under the Grade S19 Islamic Affairs Assistant Service Scheme, under Service Circular No. 2 2008.