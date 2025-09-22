Kajang police seek public help to trace missing teenager Nur Alina

KAJANG: Police are seeking public cooperation to locate a 17-year-old girl reported missing since last Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof stated that Nur Alina Abdullah was last seen near Jalan Harmoni Indah 1 in Taman Harmoni Indah, Seri Kembangan, Selangor, around 4.15 pm.

A report concerning Nur Alina’s disappearance was received at 12.40 pm last Sunday.

He described the missing teenager as having a slim build and standing approximately 160 centimetres tall.

“She was last seen wearing a black headscarf, black cardigan, red t-shirt and black pants,“ he said in a statement today.

Individuals with information on Nur Alina’s whereabouts can contact their nearest police station or the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-89114222.

They may also contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Mastura Mat, directly at 01126259679. – Bernama