Kajang student pleads guilty to punching teacher in viral case

KAJANG: A 14-year-old student pleaded guilty in court today to punching and injuring his teacher in an incident that went viral on social media.

The Form One remove class student admitted to the charge before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil at the Magistrates’ Court here.

The case was heard in chambers due to the accused being a minor.

The teenager was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing hurt to a 29-year-old male teacher at a secondary school on July 28. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail, a fine of RM2,000, or both.

The court deferred sentencing to September 11, pending a social report from the Social Welfare Department.

The student’s lawyer, S Priyalatha, requested lower bail, citing his age and school status.

However, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Zulbahrin proposed RM5,000 bail, noting the offence’s severity and its viral spread online.

“The court allowed bail at RM1,000 with one surety,“ said Priyalatha. The student’s parents were present during the proceedings.

The incident gained attention after a video showed the student allegedly assaulting his teacher.

Authorities are now reviewing the case ahead of the next hearing. - Bernama