Kampung Sungai Baru residents receive full compensation payments from RM198,000 to RM2.9 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Compensation payments to Kampung Sungai Baru residents who opposed the area’s development project have been fully completed.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed payments ranged from RM198,000 to RM2.9 million depending on house type.

She said compensation was calculated using market values determined by the Department of Valuation and Property Services.

Terrace houses received between RM800,000 and RM2.9 million while flat units got RM198,000 to RM350,000.

All payments were fully disbursed to residents between February 2022 and January 2023.

“The compensation package also includes relocation expenses, rental, valuation fees, and loss of income,“ she said during a parliamentary briefing.

Compensation was provided not only to property owners but also to current tenants at acquisition time.

Dr Zaliha noted the compensation amounts offered were more favourable than actual market values.

Property transaction records from 2015 and 2019 showed original market values were considerably lower.

Flat units were previously priced between RM120,000 and RM180,000 while terrace houses ranged from RM200,000 to RM480,000.

She said any dissatisfied property owners can seek recourse through existing legal channels.

The government will fully respect any court ruling on compensation disputes.

“If the court rules that the developer must increase the compensation, the developer is required to comply,“ she stated.

Conversely, if the court upholds the original amount, property owners must accept the decision.

Ongoing court proceedings will not impede the Kampung Sungai Baru development progress.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall provided temporary housing at several People’s Housing Programme locations.

These included Batu Muda, Bukit Jalil, Sri Aman, and Residensi Sungai Udang for affected residents.

At Residensi Sungai Udang, residents were offered RM350 monthly rent for the first year.

Rent increased to RM680 monthly in subsequent years for the accommodation.

DBKL also approved several three-year PPR rental applications at RM124 monthly.

The developer provided logistical support to residents who accepted temporary housing.

Media reports on September 11 described tense situations with residents facing eviction refusing to leave.

The Kampung Sungai Baru land acquisition involves 67 terrace houses and 14 apartment blocks.

The acquisition process for Pangsapuri Sungai Baru commenced in 2016. – Bernama