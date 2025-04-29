KLANG: KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) is targeting 80 per cent use of environmentally friendly Euro 5-spec roll-on-roll-off (RORO) trucks for cleaning operations in Selangor by the end of this year.

KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir said the company was set to receive 47 vehicles next month, with operations to begin immediately in areas under the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) and several other local authorities (PBT).

“So far, we have received six Euro 5 RORO lorries, and the remaining units are expected to arrive next month.

“Generally, asset assessments are carried out every five to six years, and based on current developments, KDEBWM has decided that this model is the most suitable,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony of the first batch of Fuso trucks here today.

Ramli said the use of the model helped minimise nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon emissions, provided efficient fuel consumption without compromising engine performance, and added value to cleaning operations in Selangor.

He said KDEBWM was operating with 1,400 units of machinery, including RORO and compactor lorries, and that the company remained committed to promoting greener operations in line with the government’s goal of making Malaysia a carbon-neutral country by 2050.

“We hope that with the conversion to this new model chassis, we can reduce at least 30 to 40 per cent of the carbon dioxide emitted by the old chassis,” he said.

Previously, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported as saying that Malaysia would begin implementing the use of Euro 5 petrol in September 2025, with full compliance expected by 2027, as a long-term measure to preserve the country’s air quality.