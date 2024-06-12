KDN steps up rehabilitation of GISBH followers

TUMPAT: The Home Ministry (KDN) is intensifying efforts to rehabilitate followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to prevent them from reverting to deviant teachings prohibited by religious authorities.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed KDN to adopt a consistent and systematic approach instead of seasonal measures.

“The prime minister has also directed PDRM to curtail any elements that could expose GISBH followers to such teachings,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Tumpat District Police Headquarters here today.

He added that GISBH followers were returning to their old beliefs not through physical texts but through online platforms.

“PDRM and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are working closely to monitor their online activities,” he added.

On the status of children linked to GISBH followers, Saifuddin Nasution said most of the children have been reunited with their parents or guardians.

“Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri recently reported the number of children returned to their families,” he said.

He also disclosed that PDRM had opened investigation papers, resulting in several prosecutions.

Yesterday, Nancy informed that 130 children rescued from charity homes tied to GISBH remain unclaimed by their parents.

Since the first phase of Op Global began in early September, authorities have detained 415 individuals, including GISBH’s top management and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years.