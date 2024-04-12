KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to take seriously his recommendation to reduce sugar intake, as the country is facing a high rate of diabetes among its population.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that Malaysia is one of the countries with the highest number of diabetes cases.

“In the past, Kelantan had the highest number of cases, then Kedah, and now Negeri Sembilan has taken over. Let us not compete to have more cases of this disease. Reducing sugar intake is a reasonable way to prevent further complications, and I hope this is taken seriously.

“This is not just about the government’s action to gradually increase the excise duty on sugary drinks by 40 sen per litre starting January,” he said when tabling the 2025 Supply Bill for the second reading at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Anwar also proposed that the canteen and all cafes within the Parliament House compound reduce the sugar content in beverages served by up to 50 per cent.

“I suggest that the Parliament canteen follow what has been done by the Prime Minister’s Department, which is to reduce the sugar content in beverages by 50 per cent. This is only right because members of Parliament and senators should be the ones setting a good example,” he said.

The Malaysian Parliament was reported to have launched the Sugar-Free Day initiative every Wednesday, starting mid-October.