TM One, KPJ Healthcare to boost SD-WAN connectivity for hospitals nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: TM One and KPJ Healthcare have forged a strategic collaboration to drive digital connectivity transformation across KPJ’s healthcare facilities nationwide.

The partnership will focus on enhancing KPJNET through advanced Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) internet services, bolstering network performance, scalability and security.

The agreement was formalised between KPJ Healthcare chief digital officer Shahril Mizani Ariffin and TM One vice-president for government business, Mohamed Faisal Naina .

TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim said, “TM One’s partnership with KPJ Healthcare reflects our commitment to enabling better healthcare services through digitalisation. By providing high-performance SD-WAN connectivity, we are supporting KPJ to deliver better patient outcomes and optimise operational efficiency. This will lay the foundation for a smarter, more connected healthcare ecosystem not only within KPJ but throughout Malaysia, for a greater benefit to our nation in the future.”

KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said, “Our partnership with TM One underscores KPJ’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and to stay competitive in today’s fast-evolving digital healthcare landscape. With the adoption of SD-WAN, we will significantly enhance our infrastructure, providing better service to our customers and empowering our teams with secure and efficient connectivity.”

This collaboration reflects TM and TM One’s commitment to enabling Malaysia’s digital transformation and lead industry growth through digitalisation and sustainability, aligning with its Digital Powerhouse 2030 aspirations.