Sime Darby Property takes top spot at The Edge awards

ARA DAMANSARA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has cemented its position as an industry leader by securing the top spot at The Edge Malaysia Top Property Developers Award (TPDA) 2024.

In addition to this recognition, which reflects the company’s ability to exceed rigorous industry standards, Sime Darby Property was named the Best in Qualitative Attributes, underscoring its commitment to innovation and quality.

The City of Elmina, one of Sime Darby Property’s flagship townships, received the Masterplan Excellence accolade, further showcasing the company’s dedication to creating transformative, world-class developments. This brings the total number of awards received in 2024 to 49 so far.

“This recognition as Malaysia’s top property developer is truly a team win. We want to thank every member of our team for their dedication and hard work. It embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries and motivates us to continue reshaping the Malaysian property landscape,” said Sime Darby Property Group managing director Datuk Seri Azmir Merican.

Organised annually by The Edge Malaysia, the 22nd TPDA anchors The Edge Malaysia Property Excellence Awards (TEPEA) 2024, which celebrates prominent property figures and outstanding property developments. The awards were presented at a gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming in attendance.

The assessment criteria for the awards were comprehensive, reflecting the multifaceted standards of excellence in the property sector. The TPDA ranking remains one of the most highly anticipated each year, with evaluation based on both quantitative and qualitative factors. Judges reviewed key quantitative metrics such as shareholder funds, turnover, profitability, cash and gearing to evaluate financial stability and growth potential. Qualitative factors including expertise, market image, innovation, product quality, and value for buyers were as critical in determining industry leadership.

Azmir thanked the organiser The Edge Malaysia, as well as the panel of judges for acknowledging their efforts.