KDN to protect welfare of corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will ensure the welfare of Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan’s family is safeguarded after he was killed in the line of duty while attempting to arrest criminals in Alor Setar, Kedah, yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Mohd Hafizul’s passing was a great loss to the country and PDRM and gave assurance that all related payments, including gratuities, ex-gratia, rewards and other contributions, would be channelled to his next of kin without delay.

He said PDRM had also arranged the funeral with full honours, in appreciation of the corporal’s service to the country.

“I would like to express my utmost appreciation to the late Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham for his invaluable service. On behalf of the ministry and all KDN staff, I extend my deepest condolences to his family.

“The late Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham embodied the courage and strong fighting spirit of a frontline personnel committed to safeguarding national security. His fearless actions in protecting public safety are deeply appreciated and respected,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin Nasution said such sacrifices served as an inspiration to all national security personnel and reflected the noble values upheld by the PDRM.

He also conveyed his appreciation to all PDRM personnel for their unwavering loyalty and sacrifices in safeguarding national security.

Mohd Hafizul is survived by his wife, Nur Azhanis Mohd Yusoff, 36, and their three children – Muhammad Akif Naufal, 11; Muhammad Ammar Nazran, 9; and Muhammad Afiq Nazim, 4.

Attached to the Kedah police contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mohd Hafizul Izham died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries after he was rammed by a vehicle driven by a fleeing burglary suspect.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while three others, who fled in the same vehicle, were later apprehended in Kepala Batas, Alor Setar. - Bernama