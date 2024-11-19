KDN to study new AKPS service scheme- Shamsul Anuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is examining a new service scheme for Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) officers before it is finalised and approved by the central agency.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said currently a total of 13,000 posts from other departments and agencies are being transferred to AKPS.

Therefore, he said, for the first phase of AKPS operation, all officers will be placed on a cadre basis and they will be given the option to change appointments to the new AKPS service scheme.

“Therefore, KDN is in the process of studying the (new) AKPS service scheme before it is submitted and finalised by the central agency,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2024 at the committee stage for the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said a total of RM560 million was allocated through Budget 2025 to AKPS including the purpose of improvement, development of facilities and amenities as well as the purchase of assets, besides RM23 million for the repair of the agency’s headquarters.

In addition, Shamsul Anuar said the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has implemented 1,474 drug prevention education programmes across the country that cover all levels of society, especially youth.

He said the programme involved Intelek Asuhan Rohani (PINTAR 2.0), Sayangi Hidup Elak Derita Selamanya (SHIELDS), Drug-Free Workplace, Smart Programme (Success, Mature, Active, Rational, Responsibility) and various public awareness campaigns.

“Until August 2024, the client recovery rate rose to 78 per cent compared to 75 per cent in 2023. We are also increasing our efforts to reach the tightest drug controlled level by 2025.

“AADK also constantly monitors clients who have completed rehabilitation and treatment at the Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) for two years to identify post-recovery clients who have successfully remained in recovery and are at risk of returning to addiction,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 550,581 personal identification documents were reported missing for the period 2023 to 2024 including 547,276 MyKad, 3,044 MyPR documents and 261 Temporary Resident Identification Cards (MyKas).

The Dewan Rakyat then passed the total expenditure estimate amounting to RM19,453,383,900 allocated to KDN in the Budget 2025 with more votes in support after being debated by 23 Members of Parliament.

The Dewan will sit again tomorrow.